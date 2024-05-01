A woman convicted of scamming birth doulas by pretending to be pregnant has been charged again for allegedly falsely seeking support related to pregnancy and childbirth.

In a news release on Wednesday, Hamilton police said the incidents occurred between April 17 and 18 and involved an undisclosed number of victims.

Police launched an investigation on Monday, and as a result, Kaitlyn Grace Braun from Brantford was taken into custody on Tuesday.

She is facing multiple charges, including obtaining by false pretence, harassing communications, and alleged breach of conditional sentence order.

Braun remains in custody following a bail hearing earlier Wednesday.

Police say they will no longer provide information about the case as it is before courts.

CTV News has confirmed that the accused is the same woman who was sentenced last February after pleading guilty to 21 charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.

She received two years of house arrest and three years of probation. Braun was also required to wear an ankle bracelet and banned from using the internet and social media for two years.

With files from CTV News Kitchener