

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of two suspects who allegedly rang the doorbell at a Leaside home before breaking in and encountering a resident inside.

Police say that the suspects approached the home near Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on April 5.

They say that the suspects rang the doorbell to determine whether anyone was home and when no one answered broke into the dwelling through a side door.

Once inside, however, the suspects encountered a resident.

Police say that both suspects then immediately fled.

The surveillance footage released by police on Sunday morning shows both suspects walking along a sidewalk and ringing the doorbell of the home. The footage then shows the suspects walking around the side of the house and disappearing from view.

The first suspect is described as a white male, who is five-foot-eleven and between 28 to 30 years old with a medium build and brown hair with a beard or goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with white writing, black pants, and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male or female with a slim build. They were last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hat, blue pants and black/grey sneakers with a brown leather backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).