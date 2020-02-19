

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A budget that includes funding to hire additional police officers, paramedics and TTC operators will go to city council for final approval today.

The $13.53 billion operating budget and $43.46 billion 10-year capital budget will both be up for debate during a special meeting of council set to begin at 9 a.m.

The operating budget, which was unanimously approved by Mayor John Tory’s executive committee last week, includes a two per cent property tax hike that would cost the average owner an additional $61 in 2020. That number, however, goes up to 4.24 per cent (an average increase of $106) when you tack on a 1.5 per cent increase to the city building levy that was approved in December and various other policy-related adjustments.

The budget also includes $75 million in new investments, including a $6 million investment that was championed by Tory to address the roots of violence. The majority of that money will go towards funding a series of new youth violence prevention grants and opening eight new youth hubs in public library branches.

“The budget represents our road map for a responsible path forward for our city in 2020,” Tory told reporters last week. “It invests in the city itself, it invests in the people of Toronto just as importantly and it invests in protecting the success that is our city today.”

The budget includes millions of dollars in funding to allow the city to hire more than 300 police officers, 62 paramedics and 121 TTC operators.

It also includes $4.56 billion in new capital funding for the TTC that would pay for a number of state-of-good repair projects as well as the purchase of 614 new buses, 80 new streetcars and 80 new subway trains.

It should be noted that while the budget is balanced, as required by law, it is done so based on $77 million in federal funding to cover the resettling of refugees that has not yet been promised to the city. Tory has previously said that if Ottawa doesn’t come to the table with that money this year, the city will have to dip into its reserves.