

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters remain at the scene of two large fires that broke out in Oshawa overnight.

The first fire broke out at around 2:25 a.m. at a four-storey apartment building that was under construction on Bloor Street, between Park Road and Simcoe Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke at the site.

Images from the scene showed the building engulfed in flames. Nobody was inside when the fire broke out, but a nearby apartment building and other homes had to be evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

Oshawa Fire said the neighbouring building sustained smoke and water damage, as well as some broken windows and damage from debris.

Durham Region Transit housed people from that building in buses as firefighters battled the blaze.

The flames also damaged some nearby vehicles, which sat with charred front ends Sunday morning.

About an hour after responding to the first fire, firefighters received another call to the area of College and Cromwell avenues.

Oshawa Fire said a fire started in a detached garage, and then spread to nearby trees and an adjacent building.

The cause of either fire is not yet clear and firefighters said it is too early to say whether either one might be suspicious.

“At this time we can’t speculate,” Deputy Fire Chief Todd Wood told CP24. “Our investigators will be working throughout the day with the OFM and Durham Regional Police.”

No injuries were reported in either fire.