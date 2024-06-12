TTC riders who travel along Spadina Avenue will have to board a bus instead of a streetcar for the rest of the year starting later this month.

The TTC announced on Wednesday that 510 Spadina streetcars will be replaced by buses from June 23 until December to accommodate critical track renewal and modernization of the overhead power.

"Work will include upgrading the overhead electrical system along the Spadina streetcar right-of-way between King St. and Queens Quay, and from College St. to Spadina Station. Track renewal work will take place at Spadina Station, along with enabling works for a future platform extension," the transit agency said.

Buses will operate both ways between Spadina Station and Queens Way West on Spadina Avenue.

Those who wish to travel to and from Union Station will have to transfer between the buses and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars at Queens Way West.

To accommodate the suspension of the 510 streetcar along Queens Quay, the TTC said it will be increasing the 509 streetcar service to provide frequent travel to and from Union Station.

The TTC said there will be customer service representatives at key transfer points along the route to assist riders.

It has also distributed 23,000 mailers containing information about the service changes in both English and Simplified Chinese to residents and businesses in Chinatown.

"We are actively communicating these changes so that everyone is aware of what we doing and why these streetcar infrastructure upgrades on Spadina Ave. are necessary,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement.

"I want to express my gratitude to our customers and the local community for their patience and understanding as we complete these critical infrastructure improvements."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the upcoming work will ensure a safe and reliable TTC service on Spadina Avenue for years to come.

“I know many people rely on the Spadina streetcar, and construction can be challenging,” she said.

“I’m glad to see the TTC has consulted widely with the community, including businesses in Chinatown, to ensure people are aware of the upcoming changes."