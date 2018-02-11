

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people have been sent to hospital following a massive explosion at a Mississauga plaza that levelled multiple businesses and shattered the windows of an apartment building across the street.

The blast occurred at around 7:30 a.m. at a commercial plaza in the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets.

When crews arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke, flames, and substantial debris.

Crews were able to rescue a man, woman, and child, who were found on the roof of the building. Paramedics say all three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people who were in the south side of the plaza at the time of the explosion were assessed by paramedics on scene but were not taken to hospital.

Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett told reporters Sunday that at least one third of the businesses in the plaza have collapsed as a result of the explosion.

The windows of stores left standing were blown out and Beckett said tenants of an apartment building across the street have been evacuated due to structural concerns.

The plaza is located near Thomas L. Kennedy School Secondary School but it is unclear if the school sustained any damage as a result of the incident.

Hurontario Street is closed between Dundas Street and Hillcrest Avenue as firefighters work to get the flames under control

Gas lines broken during the explosion are making it challenging for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, Beckett noted.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible and have told residents in nearby homes and apartment buildings to shelter-in-place.

An estimated 50 to 70 people have been impacted by the explosion, Beckett said.

“Right now our focus is on the fire itself and to deal with the displaced residents,” he said.

According to the fire chief, the blast was felt by staff at the fire station north of the scene and by Mississauga’s city manager, who lives several blocks away.

Mike Thomson, who lives in an apartment next door to the plaza, told CP24 that tenants in his building felt their windows shake after the explosion.

“It felt like something hit the top of our building,” he said. “I went up to the roof to see if something had happened to our mechanical equipment and saw the fire in the adjoining plaza.”

Mississauga transit buses have been brought in to shelter those displaced by the incident and a warming centre is being set up at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre.

Beckett said it is too early to tell what caused the explosion but the Office of the Fire Marshal will be on scene to investigate.

“That investigation will start once we get control of the fire,” he added.