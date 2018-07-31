

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An anonymous donor plans to buy more than a thousands Toronto residents a coffee next week with just one small catch – they want the good deed to be paid forward.

The donor has partnered with 11 local coffee shops to give away 1,100 coffees on the morning of Aug. 7.

According to a press release, the free coffees will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per customer.

"We're sponsoring #BuyTOaCoffeeDay because we firmly believe in Toronto and the kindness of strangers," the anonymous benefactor said in the release. "We've collaborated with some of the best independent coffee shops across Toronto to kick-start acts of goodwill by buying patrons their morning brew. It will be exciting to see how the acts of kindness ripple throughout Toronto after that."

The news release promoting the event makes mention of the recent rash of gun violence and “other bad news stories” and says that “we're all looking for some good news” right now.”

The release says that #BuyTOaCoffeeDay is intended to provide that good news as as well as create a movement of sorts.

"This day is all about paying it forward," the benefactor said in the release. "Everyone who receives a free beverage is encouraged to find a way to pay that small kindness forward — treat another stranger to their cup of coffee, or find some other way to make someone's day a little brighter."

The participating coffee shops are as follows: