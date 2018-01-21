

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have brought in cadaver dogs as part of their on-scene investigation at a Leaside property linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur.

On Sunday, for the second consecutive day, forensic investigators and several police vehicles were seen at the home, located on Mallory Crescent, near Moore and Bayview avenues.

Cadaver dogs with the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue unit were spotted at the property, which is believed to be connected to McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who were reported missing from the downtown area last year.

Their bodies have not yet been located but a source previously told CP24 that after searching McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment last week, police found evidence of four homicides.

The Leaside home is reportedly one of five properties police are searching as part of the investigation. All properties are located in the Toronto area, with the exception of one, which is located in the community of Madoc, north of Belleville.

Speaking to CP24, Kevin Lahey, who lives near the Mallory Crescent home, said he saw McArthur come and go from the property hundreds of times over the years.

“He used to come here every single day, especially during the summer. He would pick up stuff and drop stuff off… He would take plants from the garage and put them into his car,” Lahey said.

“I didn’t talk to him at all but he seemed normal. (He) just came and did his thing, picked up stuff and came back and forth very often but that was it.”

Lahey described the investigation as “shocking.”

“I never would have thought anything like this would happen so close to home,” he said. “It’s crazy that they could potentially find something so close to where we live.”