Multiple dead geese in Caledon have tested positive for avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu.

In a press release, officials from the Town of Caledon said police responded to reports of dead geese in a Bolton pond on March 17. Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative officials tested the specimens and confirmed avian influenza was the cause of death.

Avian influenza is a viral infection that starts and spreads among birds. While avian influenza typically only affects birds and other wildlife, sporadic human infection has occurred.

“While avian influenza is a threat to birds, the risk to humans is very low. Most cases of human avian flu have been traced to handling infected poultry or their droppings,” said Dr. Nicholas Brandon, acting medical officer of health at Peel Public Health. “Residents are asked to follow the recommended guidance to limit the spread of avian flu and protect the health and safety of residents and pets.”

Residents are asked to report any sick or dead wildlife on public property through 311.

This report follows two confirmed cases of bird flu in Brampton earlier this month. When those cases were confirmed, the City of Brampton said there had been “dozens” of other waterfowl in the area assumed to have died from the disease. The Toronto Zoo has also closed its aviaries to the public for the time being after bird flu was detected at a southern Ontario commercial poultry farm.