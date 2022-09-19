

The Canadian Press





After 10 days of tributes and mourning, the world will bid a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in a state funeral in London today.

The funeral has drawn the world's most powerful and ordinary people alike, who have poured into the United Kingdom's capital city to pay tribute to its longest-reigning monarch.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the ceremony at historic Westminster Abbey, as will other world leaders, royalty, church leaders and members of the public who have been recognized for their service.

After the funeral service, King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family will walk behind the gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin in a procession that will include members of the armed forces from around the Commonwealth, including the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP.

She will then be transferred to a hearse and taken to Windsor Castle, where she'll be buried at St George's Chapel alongside the late Prince Philip, her husband of almost 74 years.

The queen's death has prompted an outpouring of grief and affection from around the world.

In London, an entire park near Buckingham Palace has filled with floral tributes, while people at one point were waiting up to 24 hours in line for a chance to view the queen's casket at her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Crowds have swelled in the areas surrounding the royal residences and Westminster, prompting a huge number of police and security staff to cordon off entire sections of the city with metal barricades in an effort to control traffic.

The procession will pass by thousands of members of the public, some of whom have been camping outside for days in hopes of getting a front-row seat.