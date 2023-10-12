

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada is giving an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance for urgent needs in Israel and the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, while refusing to say whether he agrees with a United Nations warning that Israel is violating international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, the first airlift of Canadians out of Israel was completed earlier Thursday, with 130 citizens, permanent residents or their relatives landing in Athens on a military flight from Tel Aviv.

“The situation on the ground is volatile,” Trudeau told reporters in Yellowknife.

Canadian officials said Wednesday that about 700 people with a connection to Canada within Israel have asked for help to leave that country since violence broke out on Saturday. The federal government says each of its military flights can take up to 150 passengers.

Canada does not usually provide military air transportation when commercial flights are still operating, but the government says people have been asking for help because it's difficult to get tickets.

A second Royal Canadian Air Force flight, which Trudeau says had landed in Tel Aviv, was listed on the airport's departure boards for Thursday evening local time. A third was listed for Friday afternoon.

Israel is conducting airstrikes in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly weekend assault by militants from Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since seizing power in 2007. Hundreds of Israel is were massacred on Saturday, including in their homes and at an outdoor music festival.

The Associated Press reports at least 2,700 people have died, on both sides of the conflict.

Israel has cut access to water and power in the Gaza Strip. The UN warned on Tuesday that this violates international humanitarian law, since it blocks access to the essentials of life.

Humanitarian groups say Israel is blocking them from providing food, electricity, water and medical supplies to the territory, on top of Hamas' own restrictions.

Trudeau refused to say Thursday whether he believes Israel is following international law in its current siege when asked multiple times. He instead said Canada is “working very hard” with peer countries to try protecting lives, and said “barbarity” from Hamas, which Canada lists as a terrorist organization, has caused the carnage.

“We continue to look for ways to support civilians, both Palestinians and Israel is, and ensure that as many civilians as possible are kept safe during this terrible conflict, that is the responsibility and the fault of the terrorist organization known as Hamas.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday that it is asking both Hamas and Israel i officials to allow for humanitarian access to Gaza as a neutral party that can provide the essentials of life and facilitate communication between hostages and family members.

Trudeau also appealed for calm among Canadians amid tense protests.

“We must always stand united as Canadians. This is something that is core to Canada; we take care of each other even in the most difficult of times and we support each other, always.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

- With files from Sarah Ritchie