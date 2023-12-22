A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.

Gadi Haggai and his Canadian-Israeli wife Judi Weinstein were shot near the Gaza border when Hamas militants invaded Israel.

Hamas is still holding Weinstein hostage, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said on Friday.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum was formed by the families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.