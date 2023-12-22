Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
Judih Weinstein and her husband Gad Haggai in a photo at Bayview Village Park in Toronto (Supplied).
Published Friday, December 22, 2023 9:41AM EST
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Gadi Haggai and his Canadian-Israeli wife Judi Weinstein were shot near the Gaza border when Hamas militants invaded Israel.
Hamas is still holding Weinstein hostage, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said on Friday.
The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum was formed by the families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.