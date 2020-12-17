Canada gives OK to Boeing 737 Max changes but planes still grounded
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Boeing's Max 8 aircraft won't be allowed to fly in Canadian skies until officials believe all safety concerns have been addressed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 9:20AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 9:46AM EST
OTTAWA - The problem-plagued Boeing 737 Max aircraft are a step closer to flying again in Canada.
The government has approved changes to the planes, among them enabling pilots to disable a faulty warning system.
Transport Canada says the change will help reduce pilot workload.
The planes were grounded worldwide in January after two crashes, one of which killed 18 Canadians in Ethiopia.
Transport Canada has been reviewing the proposed modifications, already approved in the U.S.
The agency says safety plans and other changes are still needed before the planes can fly again.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.