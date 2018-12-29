Canada Goose opens Beijing store following delay
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 11:26AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada Goose Inc. says its new store in Beijing has opened following a delay.
The Toronto-based luxury parka maker has said the delay was due to ongoing construction.
The announcement of the delay came in mid-December, in the midst of growing tensions between China and Canada following the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.
Since Meng's Dec. 1 arrest, Canada Goose's stock has dropped by about 36 per cent to $57.06.
Earlier this year, Canada Goose announced its China expansion plan, which also involves an office in Shanghai and a store in Hong Kong.