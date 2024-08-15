Canada Jetlines halts operations, plans for creditor protection
A Canada Jetlines Airbus A320 jet pulls up to the Calgary airport gate on the airline's inaugural flight at Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 15, 2024 11:16AM EDT
Canada Jetlines Ltd. says it plans to file for creditor protection and will temporarily halt operations starting today.
The airline says it has been unable to find the financing needed to keep flying.
