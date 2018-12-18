

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada has landed the 16th spot in the World Economic Forum's annual gender gap ranking.

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the international organization's list, which measures economic, educational, health and political disparities experienced between men and women in more than 100 countries around the world.

Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland took the top spots, but Canada ranked above Latvia, Bulgaria, South Africa, Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

When it comes to wage equality, Canada ranked 50th, behind the U.S., Germany, Thailand, Uganda and the Ukraine.

The World Economic Forum says the global gender gap closed slightly this year, after widening for the first time in a decade last year.

The organization calculates that it will take 108 years to close the gender gap across politics, work, health and education, but 202 years to close the workplace gender gap.