Canada is revamping a trusted-traveller program next month at several airports across the country, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the updated program will speed up NEXUS and trusted-traveller lines by eliminating the time-consuming elements of getting processed at security.

It will be implemented in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal between June 7 and 21, Alghabra said at the announcement held at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“This includes being able to keep laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry on,” Alghabra said.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.