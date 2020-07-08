CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Canada's deficit expected to hit $343 billion this fiscal year
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 8, 2020 2:23PM EDT
Canada’s deficit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is expected to hit $343-billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Thursday.
Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer and private forecasters put the size of the deficit at between $250 and $300 billion.
