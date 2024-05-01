A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

Michael Bebee, 35, was arrested without incident by Charlottetown police at a business on Belvedere Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a news release notes.

The arrest came exactly one week after Bebee was listed as the most wanted fugitive on an updated list released by BOLO (Be on the Lookout) program.

Bebee was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers near Danforth and Carlaw avenues in the early morning hours of July 23, 2023.

In a news release, Charlottetown Police Services (CPS) said that they were contacted by Toronto police late last week asking for help with tips they’d received indicating that Bebee may have been in Prince Edward Island.

Police say that Bebee has since been taken to PEI’s Provincial Correctional Centre.

“Homicide detectives from Toronto Police Service will be traveling to the island to bring him back to Ontario in the coming days,” they said.

A $100,000 reward had previously been offered for information leading to Bebee’s arrest.