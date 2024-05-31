One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Hamilton.

In a news release Friday, Hamilton police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Habiton Solomon, who was sixth on the Bolo program’s most wanted list.

No more looking over the shoulder for Habiton Solomon.



We congratulate @WRPSToday and @HamiltonPolice for the arrest of Bolo’s #6 suspect, Habiton Solomon, in #Hamilton, #Ontario, on Friday, May 31, 2024. Solomon was wanted by WRPS on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree… pic.twitter.com/hp51l1kkzp — Bolo Program | Programme Bolo (@BoloProgram) May 31, 2024

Solomon was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joshua Tarne in downtown Kitchener in August of last year.

Hamilton police said Solomon was arrested on Friday after officers “observed” him during a criminal investigation downtown.

“Unaware that he was wanted, officers attempted to make the arrest before Solomon fled. He was pursued and eventually apprehended,” police said.

In addition to the Kitchener homicide, Hamilton police said they were also looking for Solomon as he is suspected to have been involved in a July 2023 incident at a parking lot near King Street West and Caroline Street North, where shots were fired. No one was injured in that incident.

Solomon was scheduled to appear in bail court this afternoon.

Earlier this month, 35-year-old Michael Bebee, who was atop the list, was captured in Charlottetown, P.E.I. He was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Toronto man in July 2023.