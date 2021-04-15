Canada's telecom regulator to issue wireless industry ruling Thursday afternoon
Hearing chairperson Ian Scott listens as representatives from Bell Mobility Inc. answer questions during a CRTC hearing for Telecom Notice of Consultation CRTC 2019-57, Review of mobile wireless services, in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 5:18AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's existing mobile phone services and consumer groups will get a landmark ruling from the CRTC this afternoon.
The decision from the national telecom regulator has the potential to shift some of the market power held by Rogers, Bell and Telus, which collectively have more than 90 per cent of the country's wireless subscribers.
During CRTC hearings held in February 2020, many public interest groups and smaller wireless companies told the regulator it should be less expensive for emerging operators to connect to the three national wireless networks on a wholesale basis.
The Big Three wireless companies argued, on the other hand, that wholesale rates should be high enough to justify their past and future investments in mobile networks.
The telecom regulator, led by CRTC chair Ian Scott, is scheduled to release the decision as Toronto's stock market closes at 4 p.m.
The decision follows months of research and input, including nine days of public hearings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.