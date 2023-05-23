Canada’s Minister of Transportation is set to make an important announcement at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday.

Omar Alghabra will make the announcement on improvements to security screening for eligible travellers at Canada's largest airports, according to a news release which called the update an “important” one.

The event will take place just over a month after $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods were stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson.

The new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, Nada Semaan, will also be present.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. CP24.com will be providing a live stream.