

The Canadian Press





Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work and job growth ground to a halt.

That’s up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase in the unemployment rate since summer 2022.

The federal agency’s labour force survey shows employment was little changed last month, with the economy shedding 2,200 jobs, after modest increases over the last several months.

Job losses were concentrated in accommodation and food services, followed by wholesale and retail trade and professional, scientific and technical services.

Meanwhile, employment increased in four industries, led by health care and social assistance.

Statistics Canada says the increase in the jobless rate was driven by an increase of 60,000 people searching for work or temporarily laid off.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.