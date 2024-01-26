

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will closely follow the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, but is stating no clear position on its ruling today that Israel must prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The highest court of the United Nations has ordered six measures to limit casualties in the Gaza Strip and ensure the preservation of evidence should the court find Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

Judges on the court ruled against Israel's request to throw out the case brought by South Africa altogether.

Joly says in a statement after hours of silence from the federal government that it is for the ICJ to make a final decision on the case, which it has not done today.

She is reiterating Canada's position of support for the court, and its stance that supporting the institution doesn't mean the government supports the premise of the case.

Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not stop to answer reporters' questions about the ruling on Parliament Hill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

- With files from The Associated Press and Mia Rabson.