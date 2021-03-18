Non-essential travel restrictions will remain in place at the Canada-U.S. border for at least another month.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair confirmed Thursday that the restrictions have been extended until at least April 21.

“We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19,” Blair said in a tweet.

The confirmation comes just a few days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a Montreal news conference that the border will “eventually” open, but not today.

"We're all eager to be able to travel again," Trudeau said. "But I think we're all going to wait patiently until such time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally. That'll be eventually, but not for today."

It’s now been a year since the normally bustling U.S.-Canada border closed to non-essential travel.

-with files from The Canadian Press