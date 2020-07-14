CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Canada-U.S. border will remain closed for non-essential travel until Aug. 21: sources
The United States border crossing is seen Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won't be eased any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:31AM EDT
The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed until at least August 21, CTV News has learned.
Sources told CTV that both Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travellers for another month.
The order to keep the border closed has been in place since March and the latest extension was set to expire on July 21.
More to come…