Canada, U.S. extend border closure to June 21
The United States border crossing is seen Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won't be eased any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 11:06AM EDT
Canada and the United States have extended the closure of the border to all non-essential travel for another month, CTV News has learned.
All non-essential cross border travel will be prohibited until June 21, but essential trade, primarily consisting of tractor trailers, will continue.
The border has been closed since March 20, the closure was scheduled to expire on May 21.