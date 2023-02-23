A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario provincial police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area after he allegedly breached his release conditions while serving a two-year arson sentence.

Michael Stamatakos is wanted for one count of breaching statutory release while serving a two-year sentence for arson, one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of flight from a peace officer, one count of uttering threats to cause harm or death, and one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Police say Stamatakos is five-foot-five, weighs 110 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A release issued Thursday describes Stamatakos' multiple tattoos — "a heart and teardrop and stitch trail on his left cheek, a stitch trail on his right cheek, “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “THE WORLD IS MINE” on his left hand, “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck to name a few."

They also said Stamatakos is known to frequent the Toronto area. Anyone with information pertaining to his location is being asked to contact Ontario police at 416-808-7673.