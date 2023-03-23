Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two suspects police say were “directly involved in the planning and execution” of the parking garage attack on 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri, weeks prior to her abduction.

The incident happened on Dec. 21, 2021 at the undergrund parking garage of her Richmond Hill condo.

York Regional Police (YRP) said two men reportedly confronted Hajtamiri and struck her in the head with a frying pan. The suspects, who also allegedly tried to abduct her, fled the scene in a vehicle. Hajtamiri was taken to hospital and required roughly 40 stiches to close the wound.

So far, five individuals, including the victim’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, have been charged in connection with the incident. Lilo is also facing charges in the abduction of Hajtamiri.

On Thursday, YRP announced Jaspreet Singh, 24, of Delta, B.C. and 23-year-old Sukhpreet Singh, of Mississauga, are also being sought by police for their involvement in the December 2021 attack. They are wanted for aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police are encouraging both men to get a lawyer and turn themselves in to authorities.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspects may be subject to criminal charges,” YRP said in a news release.

Weeks after the attack, on Jan. 12, 2022 at about 8:30 p.m., Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a residence in Wasaga Beach. Police previously said she was forcibly dragged from a home barefoot by three suspects dressed in fake police gear. Hajtamiri was last seen being driven away in a 2016-2022 white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

A $100,000 reward has been offered for information about her location.

The OPP is handling the abduction investigation.