Justin Trudeau says his leadership is not in danger as Liberals brace for revolt

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his leadership of the Liberal party is not in danger, even as members of his caucus prepare to confront him Wednesday in the hopes of convincing him to step down.

He brushed off those concerns as he headed into his regular Tuesday meeting with cabinet ministers.

One by one, those ministers expressed their support for Trudeau as they spoke to reporters on their way into the meeting.

"Anybody who has ever bet against Justin Trudeau is sorry they made that bet the next day," said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault.

But while members of the cabinet have defended Trudeau staying on as leader, a number of Liberal MPs have signed onto a letter that aims to convince him to step aside before the next election.

It's not clear how many members of Trudeau's team of MPs plan to confront him, or exactly what their message will be. There is no way for the Liberal caucus to force Trudeau out, the decision about whether to stay or go will ultimately be up to the prime minister.

So far, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey is the only Liberal to publicly say that he has signed the letter.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who is also Trudeau's personal friend, spoke out against MPs who hope to oust the leader.

"Any minute spent on this garbage is a minute that's not spent on Pierre Poilievre and what he wants to do to this country,' Miller told reporters.

Other ministers suggested a healthy debate within caucus was the best way to pull the team together.

"Any time there are voices of dissent we have to deal with them, we have to listen to them carefully," Labour Minister Stephen MacKinnon said.

"We have to deal with them and present a unified face to Canadians."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

Laura Osman and David Baxter, The Canadian Press