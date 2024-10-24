Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has no intention of stepping down as the leader of the Liberal party by next week.

A letter signed by two dozen Liberal MPs asking Trudeau to step down was presented to the prime minister Wednesday at a tense caucus meeting in Ottawa.

The letter asked for him to let the caucus know by Oct. 28 what he decides to do.

Trudeau told MPs he would reflect on what was said, but when asked today if he would stay on as prime minister after that date he answered a definitive “yes.”

Trudeau’s leadership is being challenged as the party continues to sit well back of the Conservatives in most polls and Trudeau’s popularity has waned substantially in the last two years.

He did move today to respond to one of the biggest concerns among voters by slashing the number of new permanent residents the country admits by more than 100,000 people a year starting in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press