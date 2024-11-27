Mediation temporarily suspended in Canada Post strike, parties to meet with minister

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is summoning Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to his office today as federal mediation to end the nearly two-week old strike isn’t working.

MacKinnon says the special mediator appointed to help end the labour dispute says the two sides are too far apart on critical issues for mediation to currently be of use.

As such mediation has temporarily been suspended.

MacKinnon says he will be telling both sides that they alone are responsible for the consequences of the job action, which has stalled mail and parcel delivery since Nov. 15.

Around 55,000 workers are on the picket line calling for a “fair wage” and better working conditions, which Canada Post insists will add heavy costs and create “inflexibility” in the postal service.

MacKinnon says that once “productive bargaining” can begin again, the mediator will re-engage with the parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.