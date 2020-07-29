Canadian and American fighter jets will be conducting military training over Toronto.

In a series of tweets, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that pilots from both the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Air Force will practice response procedures in high-density airspace on Thursday.

"These exercises ensure NORAD forces remain ready to respond to aerospace threats 24/7 anywhere in Canada and the United States," NORAD said in a tweet published Wednesday morning.

"The defence of North America is our top priority."

The military exercise is not connected to any COVID-19 response efforts in Canada or the United States, NORAD said.

NORAD said people in Toronto may see or hear CF-18s, F-16s and a Boeing KC-135 refuelling tanker.