

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Canadian Army is rushing to buy new equipment in response to lessons learned from Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Joe Paul says that includes anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as systems to protect against drones.

Paul says the military is also hoping to purchase the types of long-range, precision missile systems that have given Ukrainian forces a distinct advantage over their Russian foes.

The new weapon systems were not included in the Liberal government's defence policy when it was released five years ago.

But Paul says the need for such equipment has emerged as the Canadian Armed Forces has closely watched and studied the fighting in Ukraine since February.

Paul says one challenge in obtaining the equipment is that many of Canada's allies have come to the same conclusions about what they need, and are moving to buy the same stuff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.