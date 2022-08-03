Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died, CTV News has confirmed.

Ruby, who in 2006 was made a member of the Order of Canada, passed away Tuesday. The Toronto native was 80.

During his long legal career Ruby represented numerous high-profile clients notably Guy Paul Morin, who was wrongly convicted in the October 1984 rape and murder of eight-year-old Christine Jessop.

Back in 2012, Ruby successfully represented private citizen Paul Magder in a conflict-of-interest case against former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who was briefly ordered to be removed from office. In the end, Ford launched an appeal and won. He was, however, ordered to pay back the roughly $3,000 in donations he’d solicited from lobbyists for his personal football foundation when he was a city councillor.

Another one of Ruby's most notable clients is former NDP MP Svend Robinson, who in February 1994 attended the unlawful medically-assisted death of Sue Rodriguez. In the end, Robinson was not charged.

In a tweet, Robinson called his “dear friend” a “giant in the legal profession, pillar of the progressive community, and a fine and decent man, a mensch.”

Heartbroken to hear news of the death of my dear friend Clay Ruby. Giant in the legal profession, pillar of the progressive community, and a fine and decent man, a mensch. Condolences to Harriet, Emma and Kate and all who knew and loved him as did Max and I. Rest in Power. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgZtYn9xJF — Svend Robinson (@SvendJRobinson) August 3, 2022

Among other things, Ruby was also instrumental in fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people in Canada. He successfully took on the federal government when he defended Michelle Douglas, who in 1989 was dismissed from the Canadian Forces for her sexual orientation. Douglas launched a lawsuit, which resulted in the end of the military’s discriminatory policy against gays and lesbians.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Clayton Ruby. He was a legal giant & championed the rights of #LGBT ppl particularly when he took on the federal government for dismissing @MDouglas_YOW from the military for her sexual orientation. @CanadaRainbow pic.twitter.com/uDRXA4iGmf — TDotGayCop (@TDotGayCop) August 3, 2022

A specialist in criminal, constitutional, administrative and civil right law, he authored of several legal textbooks.

Ruby leaves behind his wife Harriet Sachs, a Superior Court of Ontario judge, as well as their children Emma and Kate.

More to come.