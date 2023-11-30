Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in Q3 on annualized basis, StatCan says
Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product reading for the third quarter this morning. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 30, 2023 8:56AM EST
The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter by 1.1 per cent on an annualized basis. Growth for the second quarter was revised up to 1.4 per cent.
More to come...