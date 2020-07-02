CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says
The family of a Canadian man detained in Egypt is calling on the federal government to step in after they were informed that he is being held in a notorious prison without charge. Yasser Ahmed Albaz and his wife Safaa Elashmawy are seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Safaa Elashmawy
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 2:45PM EDT
TORONTO - The family of a Canadian engineer arrested in Egypt last year says he has returned home to Canada.
They say Yasser Albaz is in need of medical treatment.
His daughter, Amal Albaz, says her father's health is deteriorating and is of “top priority”
She had been vocal in calling for his return home.
Egyptian authorities detained Albaz at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also spoken out about Albaz's case, and talked to the president of Egypt last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 2, 2020.