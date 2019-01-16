

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Burkina Faso's security minister says a Canadian national has been kidnapped in the country's northern Sahel region.

Clement Sawadogo says in a statement that an employee of Vancouver-based mining company Progress Minerals was abducted from the Mansila area near the Niger border on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canadian officials are aware of the report and are reaching out to the person's family.

The news comes soon after a 34-year-old Quebec tourist and her Italian travelling companion were reported missing in Burkina Faso.

Sawadogo's statement refers to the disappearance of Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto last month as a kidnapping.

He says certain areas of Burkina Faso have been targeted by terrorist activities and that foreigners should use extreme caution when travelling.