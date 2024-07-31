

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 19-year-old from Montreal, who grew up in Las Vegas, finished in a Canadian record time of one minute 52.80 seconds.

Leo Marchand, of France, captured the gold in an Olympic record time of 1:51.21, while Hungary's Kristof Milak took silver in 1:51.75.

Trailing most of the race, Marchand surged past defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Milak to capture his second gold medal of the Paris Games

The Frenchman also won the 400 individual medley in front of the home crowd at La Defense Arena on Sunday.

Kharun is the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swim medal since Victoria's Ryan Cochrane claimed silver in the 1,500-metre freestyle at the 2012 London Games.

Kharun will also compete in the 100-metre butterfly on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.