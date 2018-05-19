

The Canadian Press





The big day has arrived. Bleary-eyed Canadians rose at the crack of dawn to ring in the royal nuptials of Prince Harry and American-born actress Meghan Markle.

In Markle's former adopted home of Toronto, where she lived while filming the legal television drama "Suits," local arts impresario David Mirvish is hosting a free viewing party at the Princess of Wales Theatre, which is named for Harry's late mother Diana.

A line of people wrapped around the corner outside the downtown theatre, many of them huddled under umbrellas so they could shield their wedding best from the rain spitting from a darkened sky.

Purnima Kabir, 30, said she hadn't slept because she was too excited for the occasion. Dressed in a royal blue sari with lace, Kabir said she had been a royal watcher since the reign of Diana, but felt particularly invested in the soon-to-be newlyweds because of Harry and Markle's special connection to Toronto.

"I hope that they go really far, because they work really well together as a unit," Kabir said.

Her brother, Andaleebe Kabir, said as a graduate of a British prep school, he was most excited to see Queen Elizabeth as she watched her grandson tie the knot.

"We could not resist this (event). This is the theatre named for Princess Diana, and to do this here for this day, it's absolutely a wonderful tribubte," he said. "We wouldn't have missed it for the world."

Lorena Erarzo, who was celebrating her 38th birthday in addition to the royal nuptials, wore a wedding dress so she and her white-tied husband, Mark MacLean, could vie for the grand prize in the theatre's costume contest -- a trip for two to London.

The cavernous theatre was packed to the brim with about 2,000 royal watchers, many bedecked in top hats, fascinators and tiaras.

Many in the audience cheered as they caught their first glimpse of a veiled Markle being brought to the chapel in a black car. An emcee quizzed the crowd with trivia to keep them entertained during the live broadcast's commercial breaks.

At the downtown Duke of Cornwall Public House, revellers are encouraged to break out their finest headgear, including top hats, bowlers and fascinators, to watch the wedding over a traditional English breakfast, while the Windsor Arms Hotel will be screening the ceremony in its opulent Courtyard Ballroom.

A hotel in Halifax is holding an early-morning royal breakfast buffet featuring an array of British delights including traditional bangers, Scotch eggs and Branston pickles, and will also serve mimosas for a toast to the happy the couple.

In Montreal, the Burgundy Lion Pub will be offering guests of a choice of breakfast or the sweet tray from the British-themed pub's high tea service.

At the Union Club of British Columbia in Victoria, royal watchers will be waking up -- or perhaps staying up -- for a 3 a.m. royal bash with guests being asked to wear appropriate wedding attire.

The union of Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, and Markle has been hailed as a breath of fresh air by many Canadians who look forward to this younger generation of royals shaking up the largely ceremonial institution.