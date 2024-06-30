The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The pick will be the best of the three fourth-round picks currently owned by the Devils in 2026.

The 26-year-old Kovacevic joined the Canadiens on waivers back in October 2022. He had six goals and seven assists in 62 regular-season games for Montreal in 2023-24.

Kovacevic has one more year remaining on a three-year, US$2.3 million deal.

The six-foot-five, 223-pound blueliner was a third-round pick (74th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets back in 2017.

Kovacevic has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 143 career NHL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.