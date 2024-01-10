

TORONTO - The Canadian Cancer Society and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada hope the rest of the country will follow B.C.'s new approach to cervical cancer screening.

The B.C. government announced this week that testing for human papilloma virus, or HPV, will replace Pap tests as the standard screening.

B.C. is the first province to also offer the option of doing the HPV tests at home, although people will still be able to get the test through their primary care provider.

The Canadian Cancer Society says it has long advocated for HPV testing to become the primary screening tool for cervical cancer because it's more effective.

The Society for Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says the at-home testing option can reach people who otherwise wouldn't have been screened due to lack of access to a health-care provider.

Both organizations say other provinces are in various stages of planning a transition from Pap tests to HPV tests.

