Car involved in Oshawa crash that critically injured 14-year-old boy sought by police
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:05AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:07AM EST
Police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in an Oshawa crash that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital with critical injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Stevenson Road North and Conlin Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday for reports of a collision involving a two-wheel motor vehicle and another vehicle.
On Tuesday, investigators confirmed that the boy was operating an e-bike and was struck from behind by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
The boy was subsequently taken to an Oshawa hospital in life-threatening condition but then had to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto where he remains.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The vehicle that failed to remain at the scene has now been described by officers as a white four-door sedan that would have extensive front-end damage.
No further information has been provided by investigators thus far.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.