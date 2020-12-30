

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. - Work has resumed at a Guelph, Ont., meat-processing plant that temporarily shut down this month during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cargill says operations resumed Tuesday morning and continued Wednesday after a deep cleaning of the facility.

As of Tuesday, the local public health unit had confirmed 143 people infected with COVID-19 in the outbreak.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 55 of the cases were still considered active.

At least 82 workers at the plant were infected with COVID-19 on Dec. 17 when the plant was temporarily idled.

A statement from the company says harvest shifts were to begin on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, with fabrication shifts to start on Jan. 2.

Cargill says employees should be healthy and not have had contact with anyone infected with COVID-19 for 14 days before they return to work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.