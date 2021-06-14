Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in nearly a week and its rolling seven-day average is now the lowest it has been since late September.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 447 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday, down from 525 at this time last week.

The new rolling seven-day average now stands at 503, which is the lowest that number has been since Sept. 29.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting another four deaths over the last 24 hours.

“As you can see now case numbers are crumbling including the Delta variant,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Monday, prior to the release of the latest numbers. “Even though the Delta variant is spreading and taking over as a more dominant variant it is still also fair to say that its numbers are going down. Will that be the case moving forward? I don’t know but currently that is what is happening.”

Ontario’s case numbers have been steadily declining for months now and though there are fears that the Delta variant first detected in India could fuel a fourth wave, Ontario’s science table co-chair Dr. Adalsteinn Brown did say last week that such a scenario was “highly unlikely” given the pace of the province’s vaccine rollout.

The latest cases confirmed on Sunday came as the province’s labs processed just 13,588 tests, which is the lowest number in any single 24-hour period in more than a year (May 26, 2020).

About 2.8 per cent of tests came back positive.

That marks an increase on the seven-day average of 2.3 per cent but is roughly in line with the positivity rate at this time last week when weekend testing volumes were also low.

Meanwhile, the situation in Ontario’s hospitals continues to improve.

As of Sunday, there were 409 people with COVID-19 receiving treatment in intensive care units. That is down from a peak of 900 last month. At least 20 ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients transferred from Manitoba.

It should be noted that public health officials have said in the past the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care will have to be around 200 before most hospitals are able to return to something approaching normal operations.

“This is not a doomsday scenario,” Brown said last week as he shared modelling suggesting that could happen as early as July.

Peel and Halton report lowest numbers since September

Of the latest cases, 110 were in Toronto, 61 were in Peel, 11 were in York, nine were in Halton and 29 were in Durham.

In the case of both Halton and Peel it is the lowest number reported in any single 24-hour period since September.

There have been a total of 540,130 lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, as well as 8,961 deaths.

The number of active cases provincewide currently stands at 5,374.