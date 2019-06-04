

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The case of Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou -which has drawn interest from around the world - will return to a Vancouver courtroom this week.

Canada's relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest of the Chinese telecom giant's chief financial officer, which was carried out after an extradition request by the United States.

A statement from Canada's Justice Department says the purpose of Thursday's proceeding is to address additional applications in Meng's extradition case and to set future court dates.

The statement says the new dates will not be for the actual extradition hearing - which has yet to be scheduled - and that Meng is not expected to attend Thursday's proceeding in person.

The U.S. Department of Justice laid 13 criminal charges, including conspiracy, fraud and obstruction, against Huawei and Meng, who is the daughter of the company's founder.

Her arrest has infuriated China, which has since detained two Canadians on allegations of endangering Chinese national security, sentenced two Canadians to death for drug-related convictions and blocked key agricultural shipments.