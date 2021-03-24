A Catholic elementary school in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood will be temporarily closed after 12 students contracted COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health recommended the dismissal of all cohorts at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School “as a result of an ongoing COVID investigation.”

“We will keep the school community informed as soon as the reopening date is confirmed,” TPH tweeted.

Nine of the 12 cases at the school located in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road were reported this week.

It is the second school in the Toronto Catholic District School Board to close this week. On Monday, the board dismissed classes at St. Charles Garnier Catholic School in the area of Jane and Finch. Three students and six staff members at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Across the TCDSB, there are 185 active cases among students and staff.