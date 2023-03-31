

The Canadian Press





CBC and APTN are partnering with Netflix to produce a Nunavut-shot comedy series.

The streamer says the untitled comedy will centre on a young Inuk mother living in a small Arctic town “where everyone knows your business.”

Co-creators Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril say in a release they drew from their experiences “as Inuit women living, laughing and crying while Native.”

The duo will also executive produce with Miranda de Pencier, who described the show as a “hilarious, unexpected and essential series.”

The trio previously worked together on the Inuit lacrosse drama “The Grizzlies.”

APTN's director of TV content touted the project as a "heartfelt gem."

"A very short time ago, it would have been impossible to imagine an Indigenous comedy shot in the Arctic, with massive national and international reach," Adam Garnet Jones said in the announcement made Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.