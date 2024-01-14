Ceiling collapse in Toronto building sends one to hospital: paramedics
Published Sunday, January 14, 2024 8:11AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 14, 2024 9:19AM EST
A woman was transported to hospital early this morning after a structural collapse happened in her building in north Toronto.
Toronto Fire said they received the call just after 12:00 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area, after a piece of drywall or plaster fell from the ceiling.
Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that a woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.