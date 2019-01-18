

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





One year after the arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, a somber ceremony was held at the home where the remains of his alleged victims were uncovered.

McArthur, 67, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 at his apartment in Thorncliffe Park.

He was charged that day with two counts of first-degree murder but the allegations against him soon amassed, as forensic investigators descended on a midtown Toronto home.

It was there, on the property of Karen Fraser and Ron Smith’s Mallory Crescent home, that police later discovered the dismembered remains of eight men.

McArthur, a landscaper, had been known to do work at the home and store his tools there.

He was eventually charged with six additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the total number of murder charges against him to eight.

The images of Toronto police investigators seizing large garden planters have become synonymous with the case. Much of the remains were concealed in those planters, police have said, but some were scattered in a ravine behind the property.

Police believe that the victims had ties to Toronto’s Gay Village and were killed between 2010 and 2017.

The sound of a lone bagpiper broke through the quiet crowd that gathered outside the Mallory Crescent property on Friday. Playing a traditional lament -- a song to express grief – the piper played as he walked through the property and stopped in front of the garage.

The homeowners repainted the garage door back in the fall, when police officially wrapped up their months-long investigation there.

In curly grey-blue font, song lyrics from Nothing More by the Alternate Routes have been painted there: ‘We are One. We are how we treat each other when the day is done.’

The homeowners decided they would not speak to the media at the ceremony, however, in an email for the event they pointed to the bagpiper as their voice.

“For crimes that are beyond words there will be no words from us on January 18th,” the homeowners wrote in an email. “The plaintive skirl of the pipe will speak for us.”

Reverend Deana Dudley of The Metropolitan Community Church said she showed up to ceremony to show the homeowners and community support.

“We’re just here to remember. To remember the good men lost and honour them. You know, it’s been a year and it’s still fresh in people’s minds. For some folks this is still very raw. I expect we will still be feeling a little raw on the tenth anniversary,” she said.

“We’re going to focus on the good. The words on the garage door behind me… That’s how we’re going to go forward.”

McArthur trial set for 2020

Looking skinner, McArthur appeared briefly before a judge on Wednesday where another date was set for continuing pre-trial discussions.

He is set to stand trial in January 2020. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing late last year.

McArthur is accused in the deaths of Skandaraj Navaratnam, Majeed Kayhan, Abdulbasir Faizi, Soroush Mahmudi, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Andrew Kinsman and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.